Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Tilray, Applied Digital and More

As the first full week of 2026 kicks off, the earnings calendar features a mix of early reports in the cannabis, AI infrastructure and consumer goods sectors.

Investors are looking for clues on how companies are navigating a complex start to the year, marked by geopolitical shifts in South America and the massive CES 2026 tech conference in Las Vegas.

Monday and Tuesday will pass with no notable reports to watch.

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Before Market Open:

Grocery retailer Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) and the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the U.S., Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) , are both set to report before Wednesday's opening bell. Albertsons is reporting third-quarter 2025; Cal-Main, second-quarter 2026.

After Market Close:

AI infrastructure and cloud services provider Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:APLD) will report its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 10 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $87.51 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Investors will be looking for updates on Applied Digital's high-performance computing (HPC) data centers and its ongoing partnership with CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) .

The maker of Modello and Corona beers Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report its third-quarter 2026 results after Wednesday's closing bell.

Thursday, Jan. 8

Before Market Open:

The following companies will report before Thursday's opening bell:

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE:CMC): Reporting first-quarter 2026.

(NYSE:CMC): Reporting first-quarter 2026. Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ:NEOG): Reporting second-quarter 2026.

(NASDAQ:NEOG): Reporting second-quarter 2026. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE): Reporting third-quarter 2026.

(NASDAQ:HELE): Reporting third-quarter 2026. The Simply Good Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SMPL): Reporting first-quarter 2026.

After Market Close:

Canadian cannabis producer Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results after Thursday's closing bell.

Following the recent landmark federal rescheduling news in the U.S., investors will be listening closely for updates on its new division Tilray Medical USA and the company's expansion strategy.

Analysts expect the cannabis company to report a loss of 20 cents per share on revenue of $210.95 million for the quarter. Notably, Tilray has never reported a profitable quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEHR) is also set to report second-quarter 2026 on Thursday afternoon.

