BlackBerry Reports Q3 Earnings: Key Details From The Print

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on Thursday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Earnings: BlackBerry reported third-quarter revenue of $141.8 million, beating analyst estimates of $137.4 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates of 4 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was down roughly 1% on a year-over-year basis as QNX revenue saw 10% growth in the quarter. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by category.

QNX: $68.7 million

Secure Communications: $67 million

Licensing: $6.1 million

BlackBerry ended the quarter with $378 million in cash, cash equivalents and short- and long-term investments.

“BlackBerry delivered revenue above the top end of the previously provided guidance range, which, coupled with ongoing cost discipline, helped the company achieve its strongest quarter of GAAP profitability in almost four years, along with increased operating cash flow,” said John Giamatteo, CEO of BlackBerry.

Outlook: BlackBerry expects fourth-quarter revenue of $138 million to $148 million versus estimates of $143.39 million. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 3 cents to 5 cents per share versus estimates of 4 cents per share.

BlackBerry raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $531 to $541 million versus estimates of $531.94 million. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of 14 cents to 16 cents per share versus estimates of 14 cents per share.

BlackBerry executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET.

BB Price Action: BlackBerry shares were down 0.92% in after-hours, trading at $4.30 at publication time on Thursday, per Benzinga Pro.

