KB Home Stock Falls On Q4 Earnings: 'Housing Market Conditions Remained Challenging'

Q4 Earnings: KB Home reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.69 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.66 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.80 per share.

KB Home delivered 3,619 homes in the quarter, down 9% on a year-over-year basis. The average selling price declined 7% year-over-year to $465,600. Net orders fell 10% year-over-year to 2,414. Ending backlog value was $1.40 billion and inventories increased 3% to $5.67 billion.

KB Home said it repurchased approximately $100 million of its common stock during the quarter. The company ended the period with $228.6 million of total cash and cash equivalents.

“Although housing market conditions remained challenging due to lower consumer confidence, affordability concerns and elevated mortgage interest rates, we were pleased to help nearly 13,000 individuals and families achieve the dream of homeownership during the year, while maintaining our industry-leading customer satisfaction ratings,” said Jeffrey Mezger, chairman and CEO of KB Home.

Outlook: KB Home expects $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion in housing revenue in the first quarter. The company also guided for full-year 2026 housing revenue of $5.1 billion to $6.1 billion.

KB Home will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

KBH Price Action: KB Home shares were down 5.02% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $59.60 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

