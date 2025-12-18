FedEx Delivers Q2 Earnings Beat, Shares Move Higher After Hours

FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) delivered its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 after the close on Thursday. Here's what you need to know from the report.

FedEx stock is showing upward movement. Why are FDX shares climbing?

Q2 Highlights: FedEx reported second-quarter revenue of $23.5 billion, beating analyst estimates of $22.79 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.82 per share, beating estimates of $4.11 per share.

Operating results for the company's Federal Express segment improved during the quarter, driven by higher U.S. domestic and International priority package yields, continued cost savings, lower business optimization costs and increased U.S. domestic package volume.

Meanwhile, the company's Freight segment decreased due to lower shipments, higher wage rates and hiring of additional sales professionals. As previously disclosed, FedEx is planning to spin off its Freight business in June 2026. The company said FedEx Freight incurred one-time spin-off-related costs of $152 million during the quarter.

FedEx repurchased $276 million of its common stock in the quarter and exited the period with approximately $6.6 billion of total cash on hand.

“FedEx delivered an outstanding second quarter as we successfully executed our growth strategy and advanced our network transformation, while navigating a highly challenging external environment,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx.

Outlook: FedEx now expects revenue to be up 5% to 6% in fiscal 2026, versus prior guidance for growth of 4% to 6%. The company also reaffirmed plans for permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from structural cost reductions and the advancement of Network 2.0.

FedEx also raised the low end of its adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $17.20 to $19 per share to a new range of $17.80 to $19 per share, versus estimates of $18.22 per share.

FedEx executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

FDX Price Action: FedEx shares were up 2.26% in after-hours, trading at $293.60 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock.com