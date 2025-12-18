Nike Stock Slips Despite Q2 Earnings Beat, Outlook Expected On Conference Call

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) reported earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 Thursday after the market close. Here’s a rundown of the athletic footwear and apparel company’s report.

Nike shares are trending. Where are NKE shares going?

Q2 Highlights: Nike posted second-quarter revenue of $12.43 billion, beating analyst estimates of $12.22 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 53 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 38 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 1% year-over-year in the second quarter. Nike Brand revenues totaled $12.1 billion, up 1% year-over-year, Nike Direct revenues were down 8% to $4.6 billion and Wholesale revenues were up 8% to $7.5 billion in the quarter. Here's a breakdown of sales by region.

North America: up 9%

up 9% Greater China: down 17%

down 17% Europe, Middle East & Africa: up 3%

up 3% Asia Pacific and Latin America: down 4%

Inventories were $7.7 billion at the end of the second quarter, down 3% compared to the prior year. Nike ended the period with $8.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

“Nike is in the middle innings of our comeback. We are making progress in the areas we prioritized first and remain confident in the actions we’re taking to drive the long-term growth and profitability of our brands,” said Elliott Hill, president and CEO of Nike.

Nike returned $598 million to shareholders via dividends in the quarter, up 7% compared to the prior year.

Nike is expected to provide forward-looking guidance on its earnings call, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. A link to the call has been provided below.

NKE Price Action: Nike shares were down 2.49% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $64 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Don’t Miss:

Image: Shutterstock.com