Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) scored a seat at the table on the Pentagon’s $151 billion SHIELD contract vehicle, positioning the company for future defense work just as disappointing earnings and a trimmed outlook exposed ongoing financial headwinds.

The satellite-data company said it was selected for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) program, an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle with a ceiling value of $151 billion that allows approved vendors to compete for future defense task orders.

The award positions it to deliver space-based intelligence to U.S. and allied defense partners using its fully deployed satellite constellation.

The company’s systems collect and analyze radio-frequency signals to support persistent monitoring, real-time geolocation, detection of GNSS interference and spoofing, emergency beacon identification, and emitter tracking across land, sea, and air.

“Spire’s fully deployed constellation and expanding multi-band RF capabilities are delivering the kind of timely, actionable intelligence that today’s defense missions demand,” said Quintin Jones, vice president and head of North America at Spire, adding the company aims to expand secure, sovereign-ready data offerings to national security customers.

Third-Quarter Results

The contract news arrived alongside disappointing financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. Spire reported revenue of $12.67 million, well below expectations of about $22 million. The company posted an adjusted loss of 40 cents per share, missing estimates for a 31-cent loss.

Management said results were pressured by the sale of its maritime business in April, revenue recognition timing, and uncertainty around renewing an Earth observation data contract.

Looking ahead, Spire forecasts a fourth-quarter adjusted loss of 44 cents to 47 cents per share, compared with estimates near a 24-cent loss. It projected fourth-quarter revenue of $14.8 million to $16.8 million, sharply below consensus expectations.

For the full year, Spire cut its sales outlook to $70.5 million to $72.5 million from a prior range of $85 million to $95 million and lowered adjusted EPS guidance to a loss of $1.98 to $1.95 per share.

On a GAAP basis, the company raised its full-year loss forecast to a narrower range of $1.73 to $1.70 per share and guided fourth-quarter GAAP EPS to a loss of 71 cents to 73 cents.

Following the update, Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen maintained a Buy rating on Spire but lowered his price target to $14 from $17.

SPIR Price Action: Spire Global shares were up 3.99% at $7.30 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

