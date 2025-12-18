Why Is Cintas Stock Gaining Thursday?

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) stock rose Thursday after the company beat profit estimates, posted solid sales growth, and raised its full-year forecast.

The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.21, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20.

Quarterly sales of $2.80 billion (+9.3% year over year) beat the Street view of $2.766 billion.

Also Read: ‘CarMax Needs Change’ – CEO Says After Falling Sales, Declining Margins

Metrics

Revenue growth in the quarter was positively impacted by 0.7% due to acquisitions.

Cintas said it recorded a $15 million gain from a land sale in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The gain will not recur in fiscal 2026, creating a year-over-year headwind in the third quarter.

Gross margin for the second quarter was $1.41 billion (+10.6% year over year) compared to $1.28 billion in the year-ago period. Gross margin was 50.4% compared to 49.8% in last year’s second quarter, an increase of 60 basis points.

Operating income rose 10.9% year over year to $655.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Operating margin improved to 23.4% from 23.1% a year earlier.

Cintas exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $200.842 million.

Outlook

Cintas raised its fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS outlook to $4.81 to $4.88, up from $4.74 to $4.86, compared with the analyst consensus of $4.85.

The company also lifted its fiscal 2026 sales forecast to $11.150 billion to $11.220 billion from $11.060 billion to $11.180 billion, versus the Street estimate of $11.151 billion.

CTAS Price Action: Cintas shares were up 2.50% at $192.05 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by refrina via Shutterstock