Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) stock jumped Wednesday after the manufacturing services provider delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal first-quarter 2026 results and raised its full-year outlook, signaling continued momentum from AI- and infrastructure-led demand.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $2.85, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.70.

Quarterly net revenue of $8.31 billion, up by 18.7% year-over-year (Y/Y), outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $8.09 billion.

Jabil partners with leading global brands to design, build, and deliver complex products across electronics, healthcare, and automotive markets.

The company leverages advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation to drive efficiency across its global engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain operations.

Segment Performance

Regulated Industries revenue grew 4% Y/Y, and Intelligent Infrastructure revenue climbed by 54% Y/Y. However, Connected Living & Digital Commerce revenue decreased by 10% Y/Y.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $1.57 billion.

Jabil’s core EBITDA as of quarter end was $600 million, up from $499 million a year ago.

Outlook

CEO Mike Dastoor highlighted that the Intelligent Infrastructure segment continues to drive growth, fueled by rising demand in cloud, data center infrastructure, networking, and capital equipment. Based on this broad-based strength and improved visibility, the company is raising its guidance.

Jabil expects fiscal second-quarter 2026 net revenue of $7.500 billion-$8.000 billion compared to the analyst estimate of $7.515 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.27-$2.67 against the consensus estimate of $2.39.

The company projects fiscal 2026 net revenue of $32.400 billion (up from prior forecast of $31.30 billion) compared to analyst consensus of $31.523 billion and adjusted EPS of $11.55 (up from previous guidance $11.00) versus consensus estimate of $11.11.

JBL Price Action: Jabil shares were up 6.23% at $225.80 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $237.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.

