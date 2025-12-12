Costco Smashes Holiday Pie Sales, Black Friday Records

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) broke records for pie sales this Thanksgiving season, in addition to non-food Black Friday online orders, executives said Thursday on the company's conference call.
- COST stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.
During Costco's earnings call, CEO Ron Vachris reported that the company sold a record-breaking 4.5 million pies in just the three days leading up to Thanksgiving 2025.
Here is the breakdown of those numbers and how they compare to previous years:
The Numbers at a Glance
- Total Pies Sold: 4.5 million (during the 3 days before Thanksgiving).
- Per Warehouse: That averages out to roughly 7,000 pies sold per location in just 72 hours.
- Growth: A 500,000 pie jump from 2024, when they sold approximately 4 million pies during the same sales window.
Other Holiday Records
More than just pies were flying off the shelves. Costco management highlighted a few other records during Thursday's earnings call:
- Halloween Pizza: Costco food courts set a daily record on Halloween 2025, selling 358,000 whole pizzas in a single day.
- Black Friday: The warehouse retailer also reported a record-breaking Black Friday for its e-commerce division, generating over $250 million in non-food online orders.
Costco Q1 Report
Costco reported Q1 revenue of $67.31 billion, beating analyst estimates of $67.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The membership-based retailer reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.50 per share, beating estimates of $4.27 per share.
Net sales for the first quarter were up 8.2% year-over-year. Total comparable sales were up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Following the print, Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma maintained an Outperform rating on Costco and raised the price target from $1134 to $1146.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.