RH Stock Soars After Mixed Q3 Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH) shares climbed in Thursday's extended trading after the company released a mixed third-quarter earnings report.

Here's a look at the details from the quarter.

The Details: RH reported quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, which missed the analyst estimate of $2.16 by 20.87%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $883.81 million, which beat the Street estimate of $883.69 million.

“We continued to generate industry-leading growth with revenue increasing 9% in the third quarter, and up 18% on a two-year basis, demonstrating the disruptive nature of our brand despite the worst housing market in almost 50 years and the polarizing impact of tariffs,” CEO Gary Friedman said in a letter to shareholders.

Outlook: RH sees fourth-quarter revenue in a range of $869.27 million to $877.4 million, versus the $896.97 million analyst estimate.

RH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, RH stock was up 9.58% to $168 in Thursday's extended trading.

