Quanex Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Details

Quanex Building Products Corp. (NYSE:NX) shares soared in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its fourth quarter earnings report, beating analyst estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Quanex reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 52 cents by 61.17%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $489.8 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $470.74 million.

“Our fiscal 2025 can be summarized by the successful integration of Tyman and the re-segmentation of our operating and reporting structure to align with our long-term strategic objectives, all while navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment,” said George Wilson, CEO.

Outlook: “We believe it would be premature to give official guidance at this time and intend to revisit guidance for 2026 when we report earnings for the first quarter,” Wilson said in reference to future guidance.

NX Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Quanex stock soared 22.41% to $18.46 in Thursday's extended trading.

