Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) stock rose Thursday after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results.

The company reported a quarterly revenue growth of 20.3% year-on-year to $1.35 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

The American telecom networking equipment and software services supplier reported adjusted EPS of 91 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 77 cents.

Also Read: AI Demand Fuels Ciena Growth, CEO Sees Strong 2026 Momentum

Key Metrics

Ciena earns most of its revenue by selling networking hardware and, to a lesser degree, software and services. Large cloud and telecom providers drive much of that demand, especially for high-speed connectivity used in AI infrastructure.

Total Networking Platforms revenue rose 22.0% Y/Y to $1.05 billion, and Total Global Services increased by 24.9% Y/Y to $177.3 million.

The adjusted gross margin expanded by 180 bps to 43.4%, and the adjusted operating margin increased by 320 bps to 13.2% signifying pricing moat.

Three 10%-plus customers represented a total of 43.6% of revenue for the quarter.

Ciena held $1.31 billion in cash and equivalents as of November 1, 2025. The company generated $371.08 million in operating cash flow for the quarter.

During the quarter, the company bought back approximately 0.7 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $84.5 million.

CEO Commentary

Ciena CEO Gary Smith said the company's record fourth-quarter and full-year results strengthen its position as a global leader in high-speed connectivity and expand its role in the AI ecosystem.

He added that the company expects solid growth in the coming years, supported by steady demand from cloud and service provider customers and new opportunities emerging in and around data centers.

Outlook

Ciena expects first-quarter revenue of $1.350 billion-$1.430 billion (compared to $1.252 billion analyst consensus estimate) and an adjusted gross margin of 43%-44%.

It expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $5.70 billion-$6.10 billion (versus the $4.71 billion analyst consensus estimate) and an adjusted gross margin of 42%-44%.

CIEN Price Action: Ciena shares were up 10.79% at $245.79 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock