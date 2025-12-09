Dave & Buster's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates: What To Know

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock saw-sawed in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported quarterly losses of $1.14 per share, which missed the analyst estimate for losses of $1.01.

Quarterly revenue of $448.21 million missed the consensus estimate of $461.32 million and was down from revenue of $453 million from the same period last year.

Dave & Buster’s reported the following third-quarter metrics:

Third quarter comparable store sales decreased 4% compared to the same calendar period in fiscal 2024.

The company opened one new domestic Dave & Buster’s store, and three new Main Event stores in the third quarter.

The company anticipates opening two additional domestic Dave & Buster’s stores in the fourth quarter for a grand total of 11 new stores and one relocation in fiscal 2025.

“I am pleased to report we are making substantive progress on our back-to-basics plan,” said Tarun Lal, CEO.

“We’ve been hard at work relaunching our marketing engine, reinvigorating our food and beverage offering, improving our operations, refreshing our games platform, and revamping our store remodel program,” Lal added.

PLAY Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Dave & Buster's stock was down 1.92% to $17.62 in Tuesday's extended trading.

