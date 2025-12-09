Cracker Barrel Q1 Results Impacted By Rebranding Campaign, Company Cuts FY26 Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market close on Tuesday. Here's a rundown of the company’s report.

Cracker Barrel stock is testing lower boundaries. Why is CBRL stock at lows?

Key Q1 Numbers: Cracker Barrel reported first-quarter revenue of $797.19 million, missing analyst estimates of $802.22 million. The restaurant operator reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 74 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 68 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was down 5.7% year-over-year as comparable store restaurant sales fell 4.7% and comparable store retail sales decreased 8.5%.

“First quarter results were below our expectations amid unique and ongoing headwinds. We have adjusted our operational initiatives, menu, and marketing to ensure we are consistently delivering delicious food and exceptional experiences,” said Julie Masino, president and CEO of Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel faced backlash from customers in August in response to a rebranding campaign that included a simplified logo. The company has since abandoned the rebranding campaign, but it appears that the move impacted financial results this quarter.

“Additionally, we are executing a variety of cost savings initiatives to bolster our financial performance. Although our recovery will take time, our teams are more committed than ever, and we are confident that we will regain momentum,” Masimo added.

Cracker Barrel’s board declared a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on Feb. 11, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 16, 2026.

Outlook: Cracker Barrel lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion to an updated range of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion, versus estimates of approximately $3.38 billion. The company also plans to open two new stores next year.

Cracker Barrel executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

CBRL Price Action: Cracker Barrel shares were down 11.22% in after-hours, trading at $23.97 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. Cracker Barrel stock has now lost more than half of its value since the company announced plans for a new logo in August.

Read Next:

Image: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com