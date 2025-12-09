AeroVironment Stock Skids After Q2 Earnings: Here's Why

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) stock dipped in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings report, missing the analyst EPS estimate.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

AVAV stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: AeroVironment reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which missed the consensus estimate of 78 cents, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue of $472.51 million beat the Street estimate of $468.48 million and was up from revenue of $188.46 million from the same period last year.

Read Next: Forget Meta And Microsoft — ‘Pick And Shovel’ Stocks Are The AI ‘Capex Super Boom’ Play

"AV is operating from a position of strength as evidenced by our record second quarter results, all-time high bookings and long-term contract wins," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment CEO.

"We have built a portfolio of integrated capabilities and advanced technologies to meet the market's accelerating demand and serve as a partner of choice in critical moments,” Nawabi added.

Outlook: AeroVironment lowered its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $3.40 to $3.55, versus the $3.64 analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal revenue guidance to a range of $1.95 billion to $2 billion, versus the $2 billion estimate.

AVAV Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AeroVironment stock fell 5.98% to $281.42 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock