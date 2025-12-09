Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) shares slid on Tuesday after it reported its quarterly results.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $1.06.

Quarterly sales of $1.384 billion (+3.0% year over year) missed the Street view of $1.403 billion.

Also Read: Academy Sports Expands Into Five New Markets

The quarterly comparable sales were -0.9%, up from -4.9% Y/Y.

Gross profit in the quarter under review expanded to $493.41 million, higher than $456.71 million a year ago.

Gross margin rose to 35.7% from 34%.

Academy opened eleven new stores during the quarter, bringing its total to 317 locations across 24 states.

The company plans to open 20 to 25 stores in fiscal 2026.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents of $289.487 million, down from 295.996 million Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $141.49 million, from $133.51 million in the year-ago period.

Steve Lawrence, CEO, said the company is accelerating its underlying growth strategies despite the uncertain economic environment.

He highlighted that the holiday season began as expected, culminating in a record Black Friday, with early momentum reinforcing the company's position as the value leader.

Outlook

Academy Sports revised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.65–$6.15 (compared to prior forecast of $5.60–$6.30), versus a $5.80 consensus estimate.

It also lifted its fiscal 2025 sales outlook to $6.025 billion-$6.200 billion (versus previous guidance of $6.000 billion-$6.265 billion), compared with a $6.128 billion analyst estimate.

Price Action: ASO shares are trading higher by 2.35% to $50.00 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock