Toll Brothers Stock Slides After Homebuilder Reports Mixed Q4 Results Citing 'Soft Demand'

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Monday. Here’s a look at the key details from the print.

Q4 Highlights: Toll Brothers posted fourth-quarter revenue of $3.42 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The luxury homebuilder reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.58 per share, missing analyst estimates of $4.89 per share.

Home sales revenue was up roughly 5% year-over-year as homes delivered increased to 3,443 in the quarter, up marginally from 3,431 delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net signed contract value was $2.53 billion at quarter's end and backlog value was $5.5 billion, down from $6.5 billion year-over-year.

Toll Brothers said it repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares during the quarter and ended the period with $1.26 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“Given soft demand across many markets, we remain focused on running our business in a disciplined manner and consistent with our long-term strategic objective of maximizing returns for stockholders,” said Douglas Yearley Jr., chairman and CEO of Toll Brothers.

“We continue to balance price and pace and are actively managing our spec starts and inventory on a community-by-community basis to best match local demand conditions.”

What's Next: Toll Brothers expects to deliver 1,800 to 1,900 homes in the first quarter at an average price of $985,000 to $995,000 per home. The company anticipates an adjusted home sales gross margin of 26.25% in the first quarter versus 25.5% in the fourth quarter.

Toll Brothers expects to deliver 10,300 to 10,700 homes at an average price of $970,000 to $990,000 in fiscal 2026.

Toll Brothers executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

TOL Price Action: Toll Brothers shares were down 4.15% in after-hours, trading at $130.55 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

