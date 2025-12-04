Samsara Reports Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results: Details

Samsara, Inc. (NYSE:IOT) stock remained mostly flat in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report. Here's a look at the details inside.

The Details: Samsara reported quarterly earnings of 15 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 12 cents.

Quarterly revenue of $415.98 million beat the Street estimate of $398.47 million and was up from revenue of $321.98 million from the same period last year.

Samsara reported the following third-quarter highlights:

Ending ARR of $1.75 billion, representing 29% year-over-year growth in actuals and in constant currency

2,990 customers with ARR over $100,000, including an increase of 219 in the third quarter

164 customers with ARR over $1,000,000, including an increase of 17 in the third quarter

Achieved the first quarter of GAAP profitability

“Samsara had another strong quarter of durable and efficient growth, ending Q3 with $1.75 billion in ARR,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO of Samsara.

“Our momentum is driven by our partnership with some of the world’s largest and most complex physical operations organizations,” Biswas added.

IOT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Samsara stock was down 0.27% to $40.71 in Thursday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock