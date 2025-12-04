Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Heads Lower After Q3 Earnings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) stock is experiencing some selling pressure in extended trading Thursday after the company reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter.

Q4 Revenue: $9.68 billion, versus estimates of $9.94 billion

Q4 Adjusted EPS: 62 cents, versus estimates of 58 cents

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue was up 14% on a year-over-year basis, driven by 150% growth in networking revenue. Server revenue was down 5%, hybrid cloud revenue fell 12% and financial services revenue was flat. The company’s annualized revenue run-rate increased 63% year-over-year to $3.2 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported $2.5 billion in cash flow from operations and said it generated $1.9 billion of free cash flow during the period. The company ended the quarter with approximately $5.77 billion in total cash and cash equivalents.

“HPE continued to drive operational discipline in Q4, resulting in record gross profit and robust non-GAAP operating profit as well as free cash flow generation that exceeded our outlook,” said Marie Myers, executive vice president and CFO of HPE.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s board declared a cash dividend of $0.1425 per share, payable on or about Jan. 16, 2026 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 19.

What’s Next: Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $9 billion to $9.4 billion versus estimates of approximately $9.90 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of 57 cents to 61 cents per share versus estimates of 54 cents per share.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise sees fiscal 2026 revenue of $40.13 billion to $41.84 billion versus estimates of $34.55 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $2.20 to $2.40 per share to a new range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share versus estimates of $1.90 per share.

HPE Price Action: Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares were down 6.59% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $21.39 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com