SentinelOne Reports Q3 Earnings, Stock Slips As Guidance Falls Short Of Expectations

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) reported financial results for the third quarter Thursday after the bell. Here's a rundown of the cybersecurity company’s report.

SentinelOne stock is showing downward bias. What should traders watch with S?

Q3 Highlights: SentinelOne posted third-quarter revenue of $258.91 million, beating the consensus estimate of $257.7 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 5 cents per share.

Total revenue increased 23% year-over-year. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) also increased 23% year-over-year to $1.055 billion as of Oct. 31, and customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 20% to 1,572 in the quarter.

The company ended the period with $873.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

“Our third-quarter performance underscores the growing demand for our AI-native security platform that combines data, intelligence, and defense. Our early-mover advantage and approach for both AI for Security and Security for AI is resonating with customers,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.

The company announced that CFO Barbara Larson will step down to pursue an opportunity outside the cybersecurity industry in early 2026. Chief growth officer Barry Padgett will serve as interim CFO while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

Outlook: SentinelOne expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $271 million versus estimates of $273.09 million.

The cybersecurity company also adjusted its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $998 million to $1.002 billion to $1.001 billion, versus estimates of $1.002 billion.

SentinelOne executives will further discuss the quarter during an earnings call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

S Price Action: SentinelOne shares were down 7.24% in after-hours, trading at $15.75 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com