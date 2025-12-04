ChargePoint Stock Climbs After Mixed Q3 Earnings Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) stock climbed in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its Q3 earnings report, beating the analyst revenue estimate.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: ChargePoint reported quarterly adjusted losses of $2.23 per share which missed the analyst estimate for losses of $1.31.

Quarterly revenue came in at $105.67 million which beat the consensus estimate of $96.71 million.

ChargePoint reported the following metrics for Q3:

Subscription revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $42 million

Non-GAAP gross margin remained at a record high of 33%

Announces reduction of debt by $172 million, more than 50%, post quarter-end

“ChargePoint’s third quarter results mark a return to growth, with revenue exceeding expectations,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint.

“In November, we further strengthened our financial foundation by consummating a successful debt exchange and our ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships, especially with Eaton, position us to accelerate growth and lead the future of e-mobility,” Wilmer added.

Outlook: For the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2026, ChargePoint expects revenue of $100 million to $110 million.

CHPT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ChargePoint stock rose 6.55% to $9.12 in Wednesday's extended trading.

