December 4, 2025 4:31 PM 1 min read

ChargePoint Stock Climbs After Mixed Q3 Earnings Report

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) stock climbed in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its Q3 earnings report, beating the analyst revenue estimate.

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: ChargePoint reported quarterly adjusted losses of $2.23 per share which missed the analyst estimate for losses of $1.31.  

Quarterly revenue came in at $105.67 million which beat the consensus estimate of $96.71 million.

ChargePoint reported the following metrics for Q3:

  • Subscription revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $42 million
  • Non-GAAP gross margin remained at a record high of 33%
  • Announces reduction of debt by $172 million, more than 50%, post quarter-end

“ChargePoint’s third quarter results mark a return to growth, with revenue exceeding expectations,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint.

“In November, we further strengthened our financial foundation by consummating a successful debt exchange and our ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships, especially with Eaton, position us to accelerate growth and lead the future of e-mobility,” Wilmer added.

Outlook: For the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2026, ChargePoint expects revenue of $100 million to $110 million.

CHPT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ChargePoint stock rose 6.55% to $9.12 in Wednesday's extended trading.  

