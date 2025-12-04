DocuSign Stock Slides As Q3 Earnings Beat Fails To Impress

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here's a look at the key details from the quarter.

DocuSign stock is showing downward bias. What’s the outlook for DOCU shares?

Q3 Earnings: DocuSign reported third-quarter revenue of $813.35 million, beating the consensus estimate of $806.92 million. The intelligent agreement management company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, beating analyst estimates of 92 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Subscription revenue was up 9% year-over-year to $801 million and professional services and other revenue climbed 14% to $17.4 million, driving total revenue growth of 8%.

Billings came in at $829.5 million, up 10% year-over-year. Net cash from operating activities totaled $290.3 million. The company generated free cash flow of $262.9 million in the quarter.

DocuSign said it repurchased $215.1 million of its common stock during the quarter. The company ended the period with approximately $1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

“Q3 was a strong quarter with growing customer investment into the IAM platform, where we now have more than 25,000 customers. Continued strong execution and improved efficiency led to one of the most robust top line growth and profitability quarters over the past two years,” said Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign.

What’s Next: DocuSign expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $825 million to $829 million versus estimates of $826.84 million. The company sees fourth-quarter billings in the range of $992 million to $1.002 billion.

DocuSign raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $3.189 billion to $3.201 billion to a new range of $3.208 billion to $3.212 billion versus estimates of $3.197 billion, per Benzinga Pro.

DocuSign executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

DOCU Price Action: DocuSign shares were down 4.12% in after-hours, trading at $68.17 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock.com