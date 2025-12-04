Rubrik Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) stock jumped in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its Q3 earnings report, beating expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Rubrik reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share which beat the consensus estimate for losses of 17 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $350.17 million which beat the Street estimate of $319.25 million and was up from revenue of $236.18 million from the same period last year.

Rubrik reported the following Q3 highlights:

Q3 subscription ARR grew 34% year-over-year to $1.35 billion

2,638 customers with $100K or more in subscription ARR, up 27% year-over-year

Subscription ARR contribution margin was 10.3% compared to -3.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025

Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.8%, compared to 79.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

“Rubrik had another exceptional quarter, with record net new subscription ARR and free cash flow generation. As the AI transformation unfolds, organizations worldwide are turning to Rubrik to ensure their businesses remain secure and AI ready,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik’s CEO.

Outlook: Rubrik raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted loss per share guidance to a range of a loss of 20 cents to a loss of 16 cents, versus the analyst estimate for losses of 49 cents per share.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $1.28 billion and $1.282 billion, versus the $1.23 billion estimate.

RBRK Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rubrik stock rose 10.1% to $77.60 in Thursday's extended trading.

