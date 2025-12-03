Five Below Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) reported financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the key details from the print.

Q3 Highlights: Five Below reported third-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion, beating estimates of $983.07 million, per Benzinga Pro. The retailer posted adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, easily beating estimates of 24 cents per share.

Net sales saw strong growth in the quarter, up 23.1% year-over-year as comparable sales grew by 14.3%. Five Below said it opened 49 net new stores and ended the quarter with 1,907 total stores.

“We are thrilled to report third quarter results that surpassed our expectations, marking our second consecutive quarter of over $1 billion in sales and robust double-digit same-store sales growth,” said Winnie Park, CEO of Five Below.

“This outstanding performance reflects our Crew’s great execution of our customer-centric strategy: delivering trend-right merchandise at exceptional value, connecting with our customers through compelling marketing campaigns, and creating amazing shopping experiences that truly resonate.”

Five Below guided for fourth-quarter revenue of $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion, and adjusted earnings of $3.36 to $3.54 per share. Analysts are anticipating revenue to go $1.56 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.10 per share.

The company raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $4.44 billion to $4.52 billion to a new range of $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion versus estimates of 4.57 billion. Five Below also raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook from a range of $4.76 to $5.16 per share to an updated range of $5.71 to $5.89 per share versus estimates of $5.18 per share.

The company noted its outlook includes the expected impact of tariffs that are currently in place.

“As we head into the holiday season, we are well-positioned to delight our customers with unique gifts and stocking stuffers at incredible value in a fun shopping environment,” Park added.

Five Below’s management team is currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

FIVE Price Action: Five Below shares were up 3.86% after the close, trading at $169.44 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock passed its 52-week high of $168.98 in extended trading.

