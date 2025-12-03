Snowflake Stock Falls On Q3 Earnings: Here's Why Shares Are Melting After Hours

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) reported financial results for the third quarter after the close on Wednesday. Here's a look at the key highlights from the quarter.

Key Q3 Metrics: Snowflake delivered third-quarter revenue of $1.21 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.18 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The AI data cloud company reported adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share for the period, beating analyst estimates of 31 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 29% year-over-year with a net revenue retention rate of 125%. Product revenue came in at $1.16 billion, also up 29% on a year-over-year basis.

Remaining performance obligations totaled $7.88 billion, up 37% year-over-year. Snowflake said it ended the quarter with 688 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million. The company also had approximately $1.94 billion in cash and cash equivalents at quarter’s end.

“Snowflake is the cornerstone for our customers’ data and AI strategies, driving real business impact at scale. Snowflake Intelligence, our enterprise AI agent, saw the fastest adoption ramp in Snowflake history and is transforming how businesses interact with their data, delivering real-time, actionable intelligence,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake.

What’s Ahead: Snowflake expects fourth-quarter product revenue in the range of $1.195 billion to $1.20 billion, up approximately 27% year-over-year. The company noted that it expects adjusted operating margin of 7% in the fourth quarter, down from 11% in the third quarter. Operating margin guidance appears to be weighing on shares after hours.

In connection with earnings, Snowflake provided updates on its collaborations with Amazon Web Services and Accenture. The company also announced an expanded $200 million partnership with Anthropic to bring agentic AI to global enterprises.

Snowflake executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET. A link to the call has been provided below.

SNOW Price Action: Snowflake shares were down 7.33% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $245.58 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

