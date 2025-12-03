Salesforce Stock Surges Following Q3 Results, Raised FY26 Outlook On 'Powerful' RPO Pipeline

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) posted third-quarter financial results Wednesday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the enterprise software company’s report.

Q3 Highlights: Salesforce reported third-quarter revenue of $10.26 billion, narrowly missing the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.25 per share, well above expectations of $2.86 per share.

Revenue in the third quarter was up 9% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce said it ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $29.4 billion, up 11% year-over-year.

The company had approximately $8.98 billion in cash and cash equivalents at quarter’s close.

Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce, highlighted the company’s strong remaining performance obligations, signaling a “powerful” pipeline of future revenue.

“Our Agentforce and Data 360 products are the momentum drivers, hitting nearly $1.4 billion in ARR — an explosive 114% year-over-year gain. We now have over 9,500 paid Agentforce deals and 3.2 trillion tokens processed, underscoring our leadership in building the Agentic Enterprise and driving real outcomes,” Benioff said.

Outlook: Salesforce expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $11.13 billion to $11.23 billion versus estimates of $10.90 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.02 to $3.04 per share versus estimates of $3.04 per share.

Salesforce raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $41.45 billion to $41.55 billion versus estimates of $41.25 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $11.75 to $11.77 per share versus estimates of $11.37 per share.

Salesforce executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce shares were up 4.74% in after-hours, trading at $250.03 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: NYCStock/Shutterstock.com