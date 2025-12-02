Box Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings Report: Here's Why

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) stock slumped in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report and issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance below the analyst estimate.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

BOX stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Box reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 31.11% decrease over earnings of 45 cents per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $301.107 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $299.081 million by 0.68%. This is a 9.13% increase over sales of $275.913 million in the same period last year.

Read Next: Michael Burry Reveals Why He Closed Scion — Guess What? He’s Bearish

Box reported the following third-quarter highlights:

New $150 million expansion of stock repurchase program

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) of $1.5 billion, up 18%, or 19% on a constant currency basis.

Short-term RPO of $837 million, up 14%, long-term RPO of $680 million, up 25%.

Billings of $296 million, up 12% as reported and on a constant currency basis.

“Our strong third quarter performance proves how quickly enterprises are embracing Box as their AI-powered Intelligent Content Management platform,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box.

Outlook: Box expects its fiscal 2026 EPS to be more than $1.28, versus the $1.31 estimate, and expects its fiscal 2026 revenue to be more than $1.18 billion, versus the $1.18 billion estimate.

BOX Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BOX stock fell 4.54% to $28.80 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock