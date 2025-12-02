Asana Stock Climbs After Q3 Earnings: AI Agents Bring 'Meaningful' Gains

Asana Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) stock climbed in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report, beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

ASAN stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Asana reported quarterly adjusted earnings of seven cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of six cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $201.03 million, which beat the Street estimate of $198.83 million.

Read Next: Michael Burry Reveals Why He Closed Scion — Guess What? He’s Bearish

“This was a solid quarter, with continued improvement in NRR and momentum with AI Studio,” said Dan Rogers, CEO of Asana.

“Our newly announced AI Teammates bring collaborative, context-aware agents with the right controls and checkpoints to deliver real business outcomes. Early customer results show meaningful productivity gains, which is very encouraging for the long-term potential of the Asana AI platform in the Agentic Enterprise,” Rogers added.

Outlook: Asana raised its adjusted EPS guidance to between 25 cents and 26 cents, versus the 34 cent analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $789 million and $791 million, versus the $853.4 million estimate.

ASAN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Asana stock climbed 3.21% to $13.82 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock