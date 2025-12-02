American Eagle Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings: Why Shares Are Taking Flight

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the retailer’s report.

Q3 Highlights: American Eagle reported third-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.32 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, beating estimates of 44 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 6% on a year-over-year basis as comparable sales grew 11%, driven by a 11% increase in comparable sales at Aerie and a 1% bump in American Eagle comps.

Gross profit was up 5% compared to the prior year despite a $20 million net tariff impact. The company said it had $891 million in inventory at quarter’s end, up 11% year-over-year, reflecting increasing demand, new store openings and improved in-stocks.

“Strong momentum has continued into the fourth quarter, including an excellent start to the holiday season. We delivered a record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend, led by an acceleration in demand across brands and channels and underscored by outstanding growth at Aerie and Offline,” said Jay Schottenstein, executive chair and CEO of American Eagle Outfitters.

“We are focused on finishing the season strong and sustaining our success into 2026 and beyond.”

American Eagle shares appear to be responding positively to the top- and bottom-line beat, combined with commentary on momentum being carried into the current quarter.

Outlook: American Eagle raised its fourth-quarter operating income guidance to a range of $155 million to $160 million, citing strong sales trends. Comparable sales are expected to climb 8% to 9% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter.

American Eagle's management team is currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

AEO Price Action: American Eagle shares were up 11.67% after-hours, trading at $23.47 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

