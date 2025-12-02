MongoDB CEO Says Enterprise AI Agents Are Mostly Just 'Pilots,' Despite Industry Hype: Says It Is 'Fairly Early'

Database platform MongoDB Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO, Chirantan Desai, said that while AI remains the dominant theme in tech, agentic AI remains in pilot mode, not yet ready for scaled, production-level use cases.

Agentic AI Still In ‘Pilot’ Stages

During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Monday, Desai said that the excitement around agentic AI has yet to translate into large‑scale, real‑world deployments.

He said that he had yet to see “AI agents running in production that fundamentally transform the business or serve customers better,” adding that so far, he has only come across many “pilots” that were still going on, with enterprises yet to fully commit.

Desai, who took over as the company’s CEO less than a month ago, said that he has spoken to over 30 customers, including large enterprises and AI-native startups.

He noted that while many are experimenting with new AI models, real-world deployment of AI agents remains limited, especially in heavily regulated industries like financial services, healthcare and the public sector.

Despite the lack of fully scaled deployments, Desai said MongoDB is well-positioned to play a key role once those workloads begin to shift to production. “We are fairly early,” he said.

Stock Pops On Strong Q3 Results

MongoDB released its third-quarter results on Monday, reporting $628.31 million in revenue, up 19% year-over-year, and significantly ahead of consensus estimates at $591.52 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted a profit of $1.32 per share, against analyst estimates of $0.80 per share.

The stock was down 1.05% on Monday, closing at $328.87, and is up 22.84% pre-market, following its strong quarterly earnings performance.

The company scores high on Momentum and Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

