Vestis Stock Slips After Mixed Q4 Earnings Report: Details

Vestis Corp. (NYSE:VSTS) shares fell after the company released a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell. The company also announced a “strategic business transformation” plan.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Vestis reported earnings of three cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate of six cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $712.01 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $678.3 million.

“We ended fiscal 2025 in a good position to advance our strategic priorities as we enter fiscal 2026,” said Jim Barber, CEO.

“Over the past several months, we have taken a close look at our commercial strategy as well as our operations and identified the actions needed to strengthen performance, unlock operating leverage, and better serve our customers. As a result, we have launched a comprehensive business transformation plan anchored on three strategic pillars: Commercial Excellence, Operational Excellence, and Asset & Network Optimization,” Barber added.

Outlook: Vestis sees fiscal 2026 revenue in at range of $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion, versus the $2.71 billion analyst estimate.

VSTS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Vestis stock slipped 2.08% to $6.72 in Monday's extended trading.

