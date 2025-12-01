MongoDB Smashes Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises FY26 Outlook, Shares Rip Higher

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market close on Monday. Here’s a look at the key details from the print.

Q3 Highlights: MongoDB posted third-quarter revenue of $628.31 million, beating analyst estimates of $591.52 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The data platform company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, beating analyst estimates of 80 cents per share.

Total revenue increased 19% year-over-year as subscription revenue grew 19% and services revenue rose by 12%. The company said it added 2,600 customers in the quarter, bringing its total customer count up to more than 62,500 as of Oct. 31.

MongoDB generated free cash flow of $140.1 million during the period and ended the quarter with $2.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments.

“MongoDB delivered strong third quarter results that exceeded the high-end of our guidance driven by continued strength in Atlas, which saw growth accelerate to 30% year-over-year. We also delivered meaningful margin outperformance as we executed on our plan to drive profitable growth. Reflecting this strength, we are raising our guidance on the top and bottom line for the rest of the year,” said CJ Desai, president and CEO of MongoDB.

What’s Next: MongoDB expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $665 million to $670 million versus estimates of $625.12 million. The company also guided for second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.44 to $1.88 per share versus estimates of 93 cents per share.

MongoDB raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2026 to a range of $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. Analysts are looking for full-year revenue of $2.36 billion.

The company also raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $3.64 to $3.73 per share to a new range of $4.76 to $4.80 per share versus estimates of $3.71 per share.

MongoDB executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

MDB Price Action: MongoDB shares were up 15.88% in after-hours Monday, trading at $381.10 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.

