NetApp Shares Climb After Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares soared after the company released its second-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: NetApp reported quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.89.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.71 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.69 billion.

NetApp reported the following second quarter highlights:

All-flash array revenue grew 9% year-over-year to $1 billion in the second quarter, for an annualized net revenue run rate of $4.1 billion.

Public Cloud revenue of $171 million in the second quarter was driven by first-party and marketplace storage services, which grew 32% year-over-year.

Billings of $1.65 billion in the second quarter grew 4% year-over-year, the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.

“Through strong execution and operational discipline, we delivered an outstanding second quarter with revenue growth driven by strong demand for our AI solutions, first-party and marketplace cloud storage services, and all-flash offerings,” said George Kurian, CEO.

Outlook: NetApp raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $7.75 to $8.05, versus the $7.75 estimate, and affirmed its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of between $6.63 billion and $6.88 billion, versus the $6.76 billion estimate.

NTAP Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NetApp stock climbed 4.06% to $116.01 in Tuesday's extended trading.

