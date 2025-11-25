Nutanix Reports Q1 Earnings, Cuts FY26 Revenue Guidance, Shares Dive (CORRECTED)

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to compare the adjusted earnings per share figure to estimates.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares are tumbling in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Q1 Revenue: $670.58 million, versus estimates of $676.75 million

Nutanix said total revenue increased 13% year-over-year, but fell short of estimates as some anticipated bookings shifted from the first quarter to future periods.

“We expect that the revenue over time remains unchanged. We expect this dynamic to continue and have factored it in our Q2 and updated full-year revenue guidance,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix.

“We are also pleased to raise our free cash flow guidance for the full year. Underlying demand and our view of business fundamentals for Nutanix remain unchanged.”

Nutanix expects full-year free cash flow to be between $800 million and $840 million in fiscal 2026.

The company guided for second-quarter revenue of $705 million to $740 million versus estimates of $749.09 million, and lowered its full-year revenue outlook. Nutanix now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion versus estimates of $2.92 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

NTNX Price Action: Nutanix shares were down 15.25% in after-hours, trading at $49.81 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

