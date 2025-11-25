HP Stock Falls On Layoffs, Weak Guidance: Q4 Earnings Details

HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares fell after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell. The company also announced layoffs and issued weak forward guidance.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

HPQ stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: HP reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 92 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $14.6 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $14.48 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Alphabet Stock Is Extremely Overbought: Is A Google Pullback Coming?

HP announced a company-wide cost-cutting initiative, with an estimated gross run rate cost savings of approximately $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2028, and restructuring and other charges of approximately $650 million.

The company expects to reduce its global headcount by approximately 4,000 to 6,000 employees.

“HP’s strategy to lead the Future of Work continues to deliver strong performance, marked by our sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth,” said Enrique Lores, CEO of HP.

“Our FY25 results reinforce the power of our portfolio and the strength of our team in a dynamic environment. As we accelerate innovation across AI-powered devices to drive productivity, security and flexibility for our customers, our focus for FY26 is on disciplined execution. We are committed to driving measurable results — ensuring that our plans translate into long-term value for our shareholders,” Lores added.

Outlook: HP sees first quarter adjusted EPS of 73 cents to 81 cents, versus the 79 cent analyst estimate, and fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS in a range of $2.90 to $3.20, versus the $3.12 estimate.

HP said the outlook “reflects the added cost driven by the current U.S. trade-related regulations in place, and associated mitigations.”

HPQ Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HP stock was down 5.18% at $23.06 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock