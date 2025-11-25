Bitcoin mining representation
CleanSpark Reports FY25 Earnings, Company Says It's 'Evolving' To Optimize AI, Bitcoin Workloads

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) reported financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the key details from the print.

Highlights: CleanSpark reported fiscal 2025 revenue of $766.3 million, up from $379 million on a year-over-year basis, according to Benzinga Pro. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company reported full-year earnings of $1.25 per share, improved from a loss of 69 cents per share in the prior year.

Total revenue was up 102.2% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $823.4 million from $245.8 million a year ago.

CleanSpark said it had $43 million in cash and $1.2 billion in Bitcoin as of Sept. 30. The company also announced $1.15 billion in financing earlier this month to expand its power and land portfolio.

“We are evolving into a comprehensive compute platform that is prepared to optimize value from both AI and bitcoin workloads. Our deep expertise in power procurement, infrastructure development, and efficient scaling gives us a unique advantage in meeting surging global demand for compute,” said Matt Schultz, chairman and CEO of CleanSpark.

CleanSpark executives will further discuss the company’s financial results on an earnings call at 4:30 p.m. ET

CLSK Price Action: CleanSpark shares were up 0.34% in Tuesday's after-hours session, trading at $11.86 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

Image: KateStock/Shutterstock.com

