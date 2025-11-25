Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stock rose Tuesday after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results. The stock has since given up its gains and is now trading lower.

The company’s quarterly revenue increased 26% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $3.08 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.01 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $2.26 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.22.

Analog Devices’ Industrial revenue grew by 34% Y/Y to $1.43 billion.

Automotive revenue climbed 19% Y/Y to $852.25 million.

Consumer revenue grew by 7% to $407.54 million, and Communications revenue increased by 37% to $389.80 million.

The adjusted gross margin improved by 190 bps to 69.8%.

The adjusted operating margin climbed by 240 bps to 43.5%.

Analog Devices held $3.65 billion in cash and equivalents as of November 1, 2025, generating $1.70 billion in operating cash flow.

The Analog Devices Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 99 cents per outstanding share of common stock.

Richard Puccio, CFO, noted healthy bookings momentum in the fourth quarter, including growth in Industrial and notable strength in the Communications market.

He acknowledged that macro uncertainty could affect fiscal 2026 trends but maintained that ADI is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing cyclical recovery and secular growth opportunities.

Outlook

Analog Devices expects fiscal first-quarter 2026 revenue of $3.00 billion-$3.20 billion, above the analyst consensus estimate of $2.96 billion.

The company projects quarterly adjusted EPS of $2.19-$2.39 against the analyst consensus estimate of $2.16.

Price Action: ADI stock was trading lower by 2.77% to $232.76 premarket at last check Tuesday.

