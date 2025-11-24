Colorful financial stock chart with candlestick patterns
Fluence Energy Shares Soar After Q4 Earnings: Here's Why

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares climbed after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell. The company issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Fluence Energy reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate of 20 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.04 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $1.38 billion and was down from revenue of $1.23 billion from the same period last year.

“We believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for energy storage. We achieved  $1.4 billion of new orders for the quarter and 13.7% adjusted gross profit margin for the year, both record results for the Company,” said Julian Nebreda, Fluence Energy CEO.

“Our domestic content strategy in the U.S. continues to drive strong demand, validating our approach and setting us apart in one of the fastest-growing markets globally,” Nebreda said.

Outlook: Fluence Energy sees fiscal 2026 revenue in a range of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion, versus the $2.6 billion analyst estimate.

FLNC Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Fluence Energy stock was up 12.8% at $17.82 in Monday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

