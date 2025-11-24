Semtech Stock Slides On Mixed Q3 Earnings

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market close on Monday. Here's a look at the key highlights from the report.

Q3 Highlights: Semtech reported third-quarter revenue of $267 million, missing analyst estimates of $268.83 million. The company’s top-line results were up 13% on a year-over-year basis.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, beating estimates of 45 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Semtech said its results reflect the company’s disciplined R&D investments, as well as its expanding partnerships with customers.

The semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider ended the third quarter with $164.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“As power constraints intensify for our customers, we believe we are positioned to lead with ultra-power-efficient solutions spanning high-bandwidth data center networking, LoRa connectivity for rapidly expanding IoT use cases, and sensing technologies that enhance the functionality of next-generation AI interfaces,” said Hong Hou, president and CEO of Semtech.

Q4 Outlook: Semtech expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $268 million to $278 million versus estimates of $268.68 million. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 40 cents to 46 cents per share versus estimates of 43 cents per share.

Semtech executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET.

SMTC Price Action: Semtech shares were down 5.11% in after-hours Monday, trading at $66.43 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

