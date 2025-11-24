Rising stock chart overlaid on hundred-dollar bill.
November 24, 2025 4:21 PM

Symbotic Stock Climbs After Q4 Earnings: Here's Why

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Symbotic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) shares climbed after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell. The company met the EPS estimate and beat the analyst revenue estimate.

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Symbotic reported quarterly losses of three cents per share, which met the analyst estimate.

Quarterly revenue of $618.46 million, which beat the Street estimate of $604 million and was up from revenue of $576.77 million from the same period last year.

“We delivered on our commitments to achieve strong top-line growth, a significant rise in operational systems, and strong margin expansion in fiscal year 2025 as we continue to enhance our value to customers,” said Rick Cohen, Symbotic CEO.

“We also added Medline, our first customer in the health care vertical, and enter fiscal year 2026 enthusiastic about our prospects to broaden opportunities with customers,” Cohen added.

Outlook: For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Symbotic expects revenue of $610 million to $630 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $49 million to $53 million.

SYM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Symbotic stock was up 6.76% at $59.21 in Monday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

