Top Stocks with Earnings This Week: Alibaba, CleanSpark and More

The current earnings season is winding down, but there are still some big names reporting during the holiday-shortened week.

Here's a look at the earnings reports retail investors will be watching.

Monday, Nov. 24

Before Market Open:

Two China-based companies, WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) , kicked off the week, reporting before Monday's opening bell. Both stocks climbed on better-than-expected results, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

After Market Close:

Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is set to report third-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Analysts expect the virtual meeting platform to report $1.44 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion.

The following companies will also report after the market close on Monday:

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

(NASDAQ:SYM) Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

(NASDAQ:FLNC) Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A)

(NYSE:A) Keysight Technologies Inc . (NYSE:KEYS)

. (NYSE:KEYS) Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Before Market Open:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) will release its Q2 earnings report ahead of Tuesday's opening bell. Wall Street is looking for adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share and revenue of $34.43 billion from the Chinese tech giant.

Investors will be looking for another update on the state of the consumer when retailers Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) and Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) release their reports on Tuesday morning.

After Market Close:

Bitcoin miner turned AI infrastructure provider Cleanspark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) will report after Tuesday's closing bell along with Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) and Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) .

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Before Market Open:

Chinese EV maker Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) and urban air mobility company EHang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:EH) will both report their results before Wednesday's opening bell.

Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) , parent company of John Deere, will also report before the market opens on Wednesday. The company has beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines for the last 12 straight quarters, according to Benzinga Pro.

Thursday, Nov. 27

U.S. stock markets will be closed on Thursday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Friday, Nov. 28

The stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.

