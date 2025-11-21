Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares fell Friday after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results.

The latest quarterly results showed strong consumer demand but a razor-thin revenue miss.

The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of 96 cents, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Metrics

Quarterly sales of $320.837 million (+9.3% year over year), missing the Street view of $320.840 million.

Comparable store net sales in the quarter under review increased 8.3% year over year. Online sales increased 13.6% to $53.0 million, compared to net sales of $46.6 million a year ago.

Gross profit in the quarter under review was $153.906 million, higher than $140.071 million a year ago.

Income from operations at the end of the quarter was $60.914 million, compared with $54.483 million. Operating expenses in the quarter under review totaled $92.992 million, compared with $85.588 million a year ago.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $316.152 million, higher than $301.958 million a year ago.

Inventory at the end of the quarter totaled $165.779 million, higher than $149.351 million a year ago.

According to Benzinga Pro, BKE stock has gained over 15% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSE:ONLN) and The Acquirers Fund (NYSE:ZIG) .

Price Action: BKE shares were trading lower by 3.61% to $53.04 at last check Friday.

