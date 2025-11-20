Ross Stores Stock Climbs After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares climbed after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Ross Stores reported quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.41.

Quarterly revenue came in at $5.6 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.42 billion.

“We are pleased with our third-quarter sales results, which accelerated from the prior quarter. Our merchandise assortment of compelling brand name values resonated with shoppers, and our new marketing campaign drove excitement and higher customer engagement,” Jim Conroy, CEO, commented.

Outlook: Ross Stores raised its fourth-quarter GAAP EPS guidance to between $1.77 and $1.85, versus the $1.79 analyst estimate and raised its fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to between $6.38 and $6.46, versus the $6.23 analyst estimate..

ROST Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ross Stores stock was up 3.51% at $166.14 in Thursday's extended trading.

