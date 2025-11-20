Nvidia's Jensen Huang Hails CUDA's Supremacy: 'We Run Every Model' In World — From OpenAI To Anthropic, Robotics To Biology

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO, Jensen Huang, highlighted the growing dominance of the company’s CUDA platform, which has become the backbone for nearly every major AI frontier model and an increasingly wide range of scientific and industrial applications.

‘We Run Every Model’ In The World

During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, Huang said that CUDA, its parallel computing and programming model, now spans the entire AI model landscape.

“We run OpenAI, we run Anthropic. We run xAI. We run Gemini. We run thinking machines… we run every single model," Huang said, adding that the platform handles “science models, biology models, robotics models,” as well as open-source systems.

See Also: Nvidia Sell Signal? 3 Market Legends Dump The Stock

Huang also tied CUDA's position to the company's strategy of partnering and investing in fast-growing AI developers. He described Nvidia's equity stakes as mutually reinforcing, saying the goal is “expanding the reach of CUDA” through deep technical integration with companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Huang concluded by positioning Nvidia and CUDA as the default choice for any organization building large-scale AI systems. “One architecture,” he said. “Things just work.”

Stock Soars After Q3 Results

NVIDIA released its third-quarter results on Wednesday, reporting $57.0 billion in revenue, up 62% year-over-year, and ahead of consensus estimates of $54.88 billion. It posted a profit of $1.30 per share, which was again ahead of analyst estimates at $1.25.

The stock was up 2.85% on Wednesday, closing at $186.52, and is up 5.60% overnight, following its earnings announcement.

The company scores high on Momentum, Growth and Quality in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, the company, its peers and competitors.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo courtesy: jamesonwu1972 on Shutterstock.com