BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) stock fell Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents.

Quarterly sales of $648.20 million (+16.6% year over year), beating the Street view of $633.81 million.

The sales rise was driven by a 19.2% increase in volume and a 2.6% decrease in price/mix.

BellRing Brands' portfolio includes nutrition brands such as Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar.

Metrics

Premier Protein net sales increased 14.9%, driven by 18.4% volume growth and a 3.5% decrease in price/mix. Premier Protein RTD shake net sales increased 14.1%, driven by an 18.4% increase in volume and a 4.3% decrease in price/mix.

Dymatize net sales increased 32.9% lifted by strong volume growth.

Adjusted gross profit was $192.4 million, a decrease of $7 million, or 3.5%, compared to $199.4 million in the year-ago period.

Adjusted gross margin was 29.7% of net sales, compared with 35.9% of net sales in the prior year period.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, gross profit and adjusted gross profit were impacted by input cost inflation, increased promotional activity and packaging redesign costs.

Operating profit was $102.2 million, a decrease of 8.8%, compared to $112.1 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $117.4 million, an increase of 0.8% compared to $116.5 million in the prior year period.

Outlook

BellRing Brands sees 2026 sales of $2.410 billion-$2.490 billion versus $2.509 billion analyst estimate.

BellRing Brands has revised its long-term financial goals. The company now targets annual net sales growth between 7% and 9%. It is reiterating its long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin goal of 18% to 20% of net sales.

In the earnings call, management repeatedly emphasized that the category is "more competitive", with insurgent and crossover brands stepping up promos and shelf presence.

While the long-term category view remains bullish, near-term messaging acknowledges lower growth, rising input costs, higher promotions, and heavier competition compared to the last few years.

Price Action: BRBR shares were trading lower by 3.84% to $24.64 at last check Tuesday.

Photo by Colleen Michaels via Shutterstock