Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) shares fell Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.12.

Quarterly sales of $832.80 million (+3.4% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $827.962 million.

“We adjusted quickly, found opportunities, and executed with discipline to deliver a strong year,” said Mark LaVigne, CEO.

For the fourth fiscal quarter, organic net sales slipped 2.2% from a year earlier.

Project Momentum delivered more than $200 million in savings over its three-year run, Energizer Holdings said. The company is extending the program into a fourth year.

The next phase will target tariff mitigation, higher operational efficiency and integration of the APS business.

Volumes fell 2.9% as consumer demand softened in North America, even as e-commerce and international markets in Batteries & Lights grew.

New product innovation and expanded distribution in Auto Care also helped cushion the decline.

Partially offsetting the volume pressure were pricing gains of 0.7%, supported by innovation and tariffs across both segments.

Adjusted Gross margin was 38.5%, down 370 basis points from the prior year quarter.

Adjusted gross margin fell in the fourth quarter due to higher input and logistics costs, production inefficiencies tied to network rebalancing, and the lower-margin APS business.

Operating cash flow for fiscal 2025 was $147.1 million. Fiscal 2025 free cash flow was $63.2 million, or 2.1% of net sales.

Outlook

Energizer Holdings expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents–30 cents, well below the 70 cents analyst estimate.

The firm expects a first-quarter GAAP loss of 8 to 9 cents per share, far below the 70-cent profit analysts projected.

“As we begin fiscal 2026, we are operating through a period of transition, with the first quarter more heavily affected by temporary tariff costs and mitigation efforts,” the CEO said.

Energizer Holdings expects 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.30–$3.60, compared with the $3.59 analyst estimate.

Price Action: ENR shares were trading lower by 19.25% to $19.26 premarket at last check Friday.

