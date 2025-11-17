Why Is Datavault AI Stock Surging Monday?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares soared after it reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of $2.904 million, up 148% from a year earlier and 67% sequentially.

Datavault posted a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $32.976 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with a loss of $7.345 million, or $1.39 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Live Events generated $2.221 million in revenue, followed by Components at $630,000 and Consumer Audio Products at $53,000. For the first nine months of 2025, revenue totaled $5.268 million, up from $1.772 million a year earlier.

Operating expenses reached $14.851 million, compared with $5.469 million in the prior year. The cost of revenue increased to $2.809 million. Gross profit for the quarter was $95,000, down from $226,000 in the third quarter of 2024.

The company ended the quarter with $138.7 million in total assets, including $1.683 million in cash and $8.148 million in crypto assets classified as current.

Datavault used $23.204 million in operating cash and generated $28.109 million from financing activities through the first nine months of the year.

Guidance and Pipeline

Datavault raised its 2025 revenue outlook to a lower-end target of $30 million and lifted 2026 guidance to more than $200 million, supported by licensing activity in its Acoustic Science and Data Science divisions.

The company stated that dozens of global licensing negotiations are progressing in the real-world asset tokenization of gold, diamonds, rare-earth metals, carbon credits, sugar, and cotton.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel Bradley said, “Our solutions have captured the attention of corporations and governments worldwide that have come to realize the power, cost savings and revenue potential, of advanced data valuation and monetization. As we move into this critical execution phase, each signed contract represents not just revenue today, but a potential recurring licensing stream and strategic footprint in tokenizing trillions of real-world assets.”

He added, “With our patented IP, global distribution strategy and scalable business model, Datavault is well positioned to become the central infrastructure partner in the transformation of real-world assets into monetized digital value.”

Triton Geothermal Agreement

Datavault executed a multi-year services agreement with Triton Geothermal LLC, serving as its exclusive provider of real-world asset digitization, valuation, and structured monetization services.

The contract includes up to $8 million in upfront and milestone-based fees tied to Triton’s planned $125 million RWA offering, plus 5% participation in transaction fees.

Triton CEO Pietro Castelli said, “The use of Datavault AI’s platform is expected to enhance the transparency, compliance, and operational control of tokenized renewable energy assets.”

Datavault stated that the Triton agreement is expected to support revenue growth in 2025 and 2026 and expand its presence in the energy and infrastructure markets.

Price Action: DVLT shares were trading higher by 13.93% to $2.085 at last check Monday.

