Why Is Sigma Lithium Stock Gaining Friday?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) shares rose Thursday after the company reported third-quarter revenue of $28.5 million.

Details

EPS loss was 10 cents in the quarter compared to a loss of 23 cents in the prior year quarter.

The company reported net revenue growth of 69% quarter over quarter (Q/Q) and 36% year over year (Y/Y), driven by its commercialization strategy that capitalized on seasonal lithium pricing and provisional pricing.

Also Read: Liquidity Woes Deepen For Sigma Lithium After Supplier Shake-Up

The company witnessed higher sales volumes (+21% Q/Q), which also supported growth. Also, the average SC6 provisional price increased 33% Q/Q to $847/ton.

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at $6.1 million.

Mining Operations

Following the Greentech plant upgrade in November 2024, recovery levels have consistently exceeded 70% since January 2025.

As a result, in 2026, the company plans to reach the full Greentech industrial plant capacity of 300kt, already achieved in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Sigma Lithium took over mining from its previous contractor and is leasing equipment directly from manufacturers through low-interest offtake agreements in Asia.

The company expects mining to restart by the end of November and reach full ramp-up by the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Gains From The Sale Of Assets

Sigma Lithium generated $24 million from final price settlements related to sales completed by the third quarter of 2025.

The company expects to generate an additional $4 million from incremental settlements.

It also anticipates receiving $33 million from the sale of 950,000 tons of high-purity lithium materials.

Outlook

SGML expects CIF China cash costs at $440/ton in both fiscal 2026 (Phase 1 Only) and fiscal 2027 (Phase 1+2).

The company sees AISC at $560/ton in fiscal 2026 and $503/ton in fiscal 2027.

The company expects a production volume of 300,000 tons in fiscal 2026 and 550,000 tons in fiscal 2027.

Price Action: SGML shares were trading higher by 5.68% to $6.235 at last check Friday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock