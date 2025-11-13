Nu Stock Mostly Flat After Q3 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenues Beat

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell, beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Nu Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 16 cents.

Quarterly revenue of $4.17 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.8 billion and was up from revenue of $2.94 billion from the same period last year.

NU Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nu Holdings stock was down 0.71% at $15.70 in Thursday's extended trading.

Does Nu Stock Pay Dividends?

Nu Holdings pays a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share, representing a yield of 3.36%. This is higher than the 1.11% yield on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

Income investors should also look at a company's dividend growth history. Nu Holdings has increased its dividend payment five times out of the past 12 quarters, representing an annualized growth rate of 15.26%.

Investors may also want to look at dividend reinvestment as a way to accumulate additional shares of a stock or ETF over the long term.

Photo: Shutterstock