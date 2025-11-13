EXCLUSIVE: Scienture Delivers Q3 Revenue Jump With Arbli Sales And Debt Reduction

On Thursday, Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX) reported financial results for the third quarter.

Net revenue increased from approximately $65 thousand to $590 thousand, while gross profit increased from roughly $4 thousand to $575 thousand.

"Q3 was a transformational quarter for Scienture as we commenced sales of Arbli," commented Narasimhan Mani, President and Co-CEO of Scienture.

After the end of the third quarter, the company strengthened its balance sheet by substantially reducing outstanding debt and significantly enhancing its cash position to over $8 million as of November 13, 2025.

"Having optimized our capital structure, we are now strongly positioned and adequately capitalized to advance our commercial and operational priorities," Mani said.

"Backed by a strong commercial infrastructure and the successful launch of Arbli, Scienture is preparing to commercially launch Rezenopy, an opioid overdose emergency treatment, in Q1 2026," stated Shankar Hariharan, Executive Chairman and co-CEO of Scienture.

"Additionally, our development pipeline remains strong, and we continue to evaluate additional opportunities to add accretive products to our commercial portfolio," Hariharan commented on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Scienture said that Arbli (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL, has been added to the formularies of key national payors, expanding access through both multiple commercial coverage and Medicare supplement plans.

The inclusion extends availability to over 100 million covered lives across the United States.

Price Action: SCNX stock is down 3.26% at $0.69 during the premarket session at the last check on Thursday.

